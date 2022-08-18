Speaking with the Journal-Eureka as part of his Capitol Hill Report, Sen. Chuck Grassley reacted to the Aug. 8 raid of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in a phone call Aug. 11.
“This is the first time in the history of our country that a former president has been raided,” Grassley said.
Grassley said there was a compromise with Hilary Clinton from a few years back with the FBI to negotiate with her on that and wondered whether Trump had the same opportunity.
“Did they negotiate with him and then not be satisfied and raid his home?” Grassley said. “Or did they just go raid his home?”
In multiple reports from the Washington Post said and others, Trump attorney Christina Bobb said that their legal team had been in conversation with federal authorities since the spring.
Grassley called for transparency in explaining the raid.
“Maybe the FBI doesn’t need to do this in every investigation, but it’s the ex-president of the United States,” he said. “It seems to me that they ought to be telling people why they invaded his home.”
In a meeting with FBI Director Christopher Wray a couple of days earlier, he hadn’t gotten a lot of information. Later Aug. 11, attorney general Merrick Garland made a statement in a press conference about the raid announcing their motion to unseal the search warrant because of the public interest. He said he personally signed the warrant and said that it was standard practice to seek “less intrusive means.” Garland also defended federal justice and law enforcement employees.
“The men and women of the FBI and justice department are dedicated, patriotic public servants,” he said.
The unsealed warrant and property receipt released, Aug. 12 showed that the raid collected boxes of documents, including those labeled as top secret or classified.
During the call, Grassley discussed his Invest to Protect Act, which aims at providing funding for rural police forces.
“It would give help to rural communities in recruiting and maintaining help for law enforcement,” he said. “We’ve got to have strong law enforcement.”
Discussion was also had about the Inflation Reduction Act with Grassley saying he voted against it because he opposed raising taxes and increasing spending in the current climate, saying the move would “fan the flames of inflation.”