Washington, D.C.
Speaking with the Journal-Eureka as part of his Capitol Hill Report, Sen. Chuck Grassley discussed what was possible ahead at the end of the month, when Congress goes into recess.
The top priority he discussed was funding needed to keep the government operating.
“The thing that has to be done…is we have to pass a continuing resolution,” he said, as of the morning of Sept. 26 such a resolution still had yet to pass.
Other items the senator hoped could be addressed included the cattle transparency bill he’s been working on for more than a year now and was the topic of his 99 County Tour stop in Jones County last year. The senator was also pushing for a tax against big tech companies for discriminating against small businesses that use their platform by prioritizing products from Amazon and Google.
“We were promised a vote in July,” he said.
The latter bill, The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is co-sponsored by Grassley and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. It would seek to target tech companies that would seek to stop unfairly preferencing a platform operator’s products, services or lines of business over a competitor’s, unfairly limiting a competitor’s products to compete, discrimination in the enforcement of regulations, discrimination in the application of enforcement of terms of service, restricting the capacity of business owners to operate with different platforms’ operating systems and using non-public data obtained to offer or support the offering of the covered platform’s own products.
Recently, more federal funding was approved for Iowa Homeland Security for more derecho funding. While that should be winding down, funding has helped replace trees that were damaged in the storm. On agricultural lands, while crop insurance helped offset some of the losses farmers felt, Grassley said federal funding has helped fill in some of the gaps with a relief package.
Other topics discussed included abortion rights, assistance for single parent families and an upcoming hearing on anti-trust measures.
