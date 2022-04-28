In a phone interview with the Journal-Eureka as part of his weekly Capitol Hill Report, Sen. Chuck Grassley discussed the probable advancement of his cattle transparency bill out of committee, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and public concerns about inflation.
Building off a discussion he had last year, Grassley said a senate hearing was set to happen this week about the cattle pricing transparency bill he discussed during a session with beef producers in Jones County last year.
“We’re not gonna learn a whole lot that we don’t already know about a bad situation for Midwest cattle feeders,” Grassley said about the hearing.
The senator said he felt the bill had the support to move out of the committee, with nine members of each party sponsoring the bill, and the hearing was just a part of the process. Two people for the bill and two people opposed to the bill will speak as part of the hearing. Speakers include farmers, an agricultural professor and a representative from the Kansas Livestock Association.
“The two that are for the bill are going say how bad the situation is and how bad the bill is needed, and the two that are against the bill…they’re going to say how everything is just working perfectly, if you pass this bill it’s going to screw everything up,” Grassley said.
Concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Grassley was looking for the military support of the Ukrainians to move to a new phase.
“We’re working on doing everything we can to make sure that the United States, along with the 27 other countries of NATO, deliver not only the defensive war materials that we’re [sending] to stop the advancement of the Russians, now, we’re going to start pushing for offensive weapons so that hopefully the Ukrainians can push Russia entirely out of Ukraine,” he said.
“I think the Ukrainians are encouraging the rest of the world with their bravery.”
While legislators have been on recess, the rate of inflation has been a popular concern as he has toured the state during the Easter recess. Although Grassley said there were a number of reasons for ongoing spike in prices, the senator put a majority of the blame on the Biden Administration’s energy policies, saying that approximately $.30 per gallon of the gas hike could be attributed to the invasion of Ukraine.