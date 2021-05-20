Speaking with the journal-Eureka as part of his Capitol Hill Report, Sen. Chuck Grassley covered numerous topics.
The senator, along with a few others, is working on legislation to address the rising cost of college. Conversations are ongoing on whether or not to cancel a portion of student loan debt. Grassley said he was not in favor of the measure, “because I think it’s unfair for people who don’t go to college to pay for people to get free tuition and get their loans forgiven.” He felt it was important for students to “have some skin in the game” when it came to post-secondary education.
Grassley is also working on a bill that would drop the requirement for colleges to tell students the max amount they could borrow. In conversations with outgoing University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld a few years previously, Grassley was told that student debt would be lower if students borrowed what they needed and not the maximum amount.
Grassley also endorsed the idea of allowing cameras into the federal court system. Though it wasn’t something he’d heard about in his visits with high school students across the state, he felt the cameras would be a great educational tool.
“I think it would be especially helpful if people could see the Supreme Court on television, because there’s a lot of mystery about our court system. I think it would educate people about the court system, and it would also bring discipline to judges that are kind of dictators in the courtroom,” Grassley said.
While there has been some experimentation with cameras in federal courts, it is not a requirement.
“Forty-six out of 50 states do that now, I think, and I want the federal courts to do the same thing,” Grassley said.
According to Grassley, progress is being made on the efforts to lower cost of prescription drugs. Grassley refused to comment about the leadership changes in the House of Representatives, which saw Liz Cheney ousted from her leadership role.