Speaking with the Anamosa Journal-Eureka as part of his weekly Capitol Hill Report June 6, Sen. Chuck Grassley stated that as the Congress tries to work out bipartisan gun reform legislation, a change is needed.
“We can’t stand violence being the answer to everything. You send your kids to school and it ought to be the safest place for your kids under adult supervision. And yet, 19 get murdered,” he said.
With federal legislators on recess over the past week, Grassley said he’s only had conversations with constituents on the issue over the past week. His senate colleagues Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have been engaging in discussions over possible bipartisan legislation in the senate.
“I think they’re working on things to make sure that people that can’t handle guns responsibly don’t get guns and that we’re going to have safer schools,” he said.
As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley was set to participate in a hearing the following day entitled “Examining the ‘Metastasizing’ Domestic Terrorism Threat After the Buffalo Attack.” During the hearing, he planned to push for his EAGLES Act and expected a push to be made to ban certain semi-automatic weapons but that he believed efforts should be focused on mental health.
The EAGLES Act seeks to strengthen the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) that focuses on violent crime prevention and assesses indicators for targeted violence by expanding NTAC’s portfolio for school violence prevention, research and early intervention and allow the Secret Service to share expertise with local officials. The act was named after the mascot of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a mass shooting took place in 2018. Grassley developed the legislation with input from Parkland families.
In other topics, Grassley responded to comments made by Russian president Vladimir Putin threatening to attack new targets if western powers provide long-range weapons to Ukraine. When asked whether he was concerned about Putin moving against the U.S. and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), he said that’s why the U.S. was currently involved.
“If he didn’t stop at Ukraine, it would involve NATO. And if it would involve NATO, it would involve the United States,” he said. “We’re all committed to defending each other.”
On the topic of ongoing inflation, Grassley said he’s trying to work on ways to get gas prices down through an increased use in biofuels and encouraging President Joe Biden to reverse what he refers to as “bad policies” on energy.
“It’s just unreasonable how it’s hurting low-income and middle-income families spending $5 for gas. I thought that’d be impossible, to ever even think of that, but here it is,” he said.
On the eve of the June 7 primary election, Grassley, who’s up for reelection, encouraged Iowans to exercise their right to vote.