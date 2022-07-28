Gravel

Anamosa junior Tysen Gravel, with his brother Kael Hora in the ring with him, won a purple ribbon showing the champion male (tom) turkey at the Great Jones County Fair Poultry Show Saturday, July 23.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

MONTICELLO

When it comes to showing at the Great Jones County Fair, Anamosa junior Tysen Gravel knows what it takes to be successful.

