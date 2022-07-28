MONTICELLO
When it comes to showing at the Great Jones County Fair, Anamosa junior Tysen Gravel knows what it takes to be successful.
MONTICELLO
When it comes to showing at the Great Jones County Fair, Anamosa junior Tysen Gravel knows what it takes to be successful.
He ought to as well. Tysen has had some pretty good role models over the years with his mom, Steph Hora, and uncle, Lee Hardersen, who have been fairgoers for decades and have had some pretty impressive success themselves showing in the ring.
Their advice to Tysen?
Put in the work.
Gravel did that before making his way to Monticello last week, showing at the poultry and beef shows and coming away with some impressive hardware in each.
“I like turkeys and cows, but turkeys are a lot easier to work with,” said Gravel, who claimed the champion tom (male) turkey award at the poultry show Saturday, July 23.
“Taking care of the turkeys is a lot easier than taking care of the cows. I wake up and go down to the farm (his uncle Lee’s farm) and make sure they’re fed and clean and that’s pretty much it. Not too much to it, you just have to take the time to make sure they’re taken care of and getting ready to show at the fair. I was happy with the success I had there. The work paid off.”
It did in the beef show Friday, July 22, as well, showing the second-place steer in the county bred and raised class.
“Working with the steers is tougher,” Gravel said. “In the morning I wake up and feed them, then go back to my uncle Lee’s farm and wash and clean them. It can be a time-consuming process, being I play sports, and with practices and games I need to juggle my time a little more carefully. But I always make sure to take care of my animals.”
Putting in the work.
“I’ve been showing for a long time know, close to 10 years, and my mom and my uncle have always told me you have to work for it,” Gravel said. “Nothing is given, and that goes for everything in life. But showing at the fair and taking care of my animals is something I have always enjoyed. I like coming here to the fair and hanging out with my friends, too, it’s always a great week. And it makes it even more fun when the hard work is rewarded in the ring.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.