Wyoming
Hundreds from the Midland community gathered in centerfield of the Midland baseball field to remember the life of student Lincoln Gravel June 23.
It was an emotional night filled with tears, words of comfort and, fittingly, hugs.
Religious and school leaders took turns at the microphones sharing messages of encouragement and support for those gathered to remember Gravel, who died in an automobile accident June 21. For the community faith leaders, it was important to emphasize what the night was and what it wasn’t, noting no one could tell people how they were feeling. Don Taylor of Wyoming United Methodist Church said he lost a friend when he was younger, and nobody could tell them how they were feeling. He said it was important that the community lean on each other, but Lincoln as well.
“The most important thing you have is Lincoln. Lincoln’s not gone. You feel his presence. You’ll feel his presence all the rest of your life,” Taylor said. “You haven’t lost him. Love is exemplified by hugs. Love doesn’t die.”
Retired minister Karmen Jamison said it was important to be able to center and have people to talk to, whether it be friends, family, a minister or someone else.
“Don’t lock it up inside,” she said.
Jamison said it was important to acknowledge what happened and the role Gravel played in the lives of those gathered in the grass where football games were played on Friday nights.
“This is a time for remembering. Remembering the good times…Remember the hugs,” Jamison said. “Don’t be afraid to think about him or to mention his name.”
Lennie Miller, who coached Gravel in football, looked out at those gathered in amazement.
“Look what he did,” Miller said, noting the love he shared was the biggest gift he gave the community.
For the new administration, dealing with the tragedy in their first few days in the district, it was easy for the newcomers to see the impact Gravel had had on students, staff and the community as a whole. Acting Superintendent Caleb Bonjour said over his first few days in the district, Gravel was a great person.
“Those hugs sound absolutely amazing,” he said, noting that was a void that would have to be filled. “We’re here to support you.”
Both educators and religious leaders encouraged those that were in need of help to reach out to them for assistance. For those looking for resources in dealing with grief, resources have been posted on the Midland Middle/High School Facebook and the district’s website.