The Jones County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, is excited to announce that Great Give Day is just around the corner on Wednesday, May 18.
Nearly 200 Northeast Iowa nonprofits will participate in Great Give Day, an annual 24-hour, online-only fundraising event to support local organizations that build strong communities. Jones County residents will have the opportunity to give to 12 local organizations that have endowment funds with the Jones County Community Foundation.
The participating local nonprofits are:
• Anamosa Community School Foundation
• Anamosa Library Endowment Fund
• Camp Courageous of Iowa
• Cascade FFA Alumni and Supporters
• Friends of Jones County Conservation and Nature Center
• Helping Hungry Hands
• Jones County Community Foundation
• Jones County Historical Society
• Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition
• Jones Regional Medical Center Foundation
• Jones Soil & Water Conservation District
• Oxford Junction Cemetery Association
Giving is easy! Go online to GreatGiveDay.org to support your favorite participating nonprofits with donations of $10 or more. Make your gift on May 18 or schedule it beginning May 16.
Gifts will go directly to the nonprofits, helping them qualify for more than $22,000 in prize dollars from local sponsors during contests throughout the day.
The Community Foundation is providing a $2,000 match to be split among participating Jones County nonprofits that raise $200. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card.
Great Give Day is hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. Since 2014, the event has raised more than $2.4 million for nonprofits across Northeast Iowa. Last year, it collected nearly 2,800 gifts and raised over $357,000 for organizations.
The event is open to all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque or one of its affiliate foundations in Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones and Clinton counties.
Great Give Day donations are 100% tax deductible, and gifts of $50 or more to nonprofits directing donations to their endowment funds are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% State Tax Credit.
Throughout the day, nonprofits will compete for additional hourly and grand prizes funded by local sponsors. View the prize schedule at GreatGiveDay.org to see when donations might help your favorite nonprofits win additional dollars. You can also follow the Community Foundation on Facebook and Twitter for prize hour updates.
“Our community really shines on Great Give Day and shows the generosity Iowans are known for. We’re proud to support the nonprofits that power our communities and connect them with local donors through this event,” Peter Supple, director of nonprofits at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said.
Great Give Day is sponsored by the Allamakee County Community Foundation, Dupaco Community Credit Union, First Community Trust, the Foundation for the Future of Delaware County, GreenState Credit Union, Avantax Planning Partners (formerly Honkamp Krueger Financial Services), Klauer Manufacturing, Ohnward Bancshares, MidWestOne Bank, Theisen’s HomeFarmAuto and The Vogt Group. The Telegraph Herald and Radio Dubuque are media sponsors.
For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at 563-588-2700.