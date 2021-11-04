Nov. 1, ground was officially broken on the expansion project for the Anamosa Fire Station.
The plans for the expansion of the fire station include 7,500 square feet addition to the existing fire station building. Addition construction consists of pre-engineered metal building and insulated overhead doors. The addition will house apparatus and storage.
“As the need for more space for training and equipment grew, our former chief, Tim Shada started pursuing an addition for our department. It has taken longer than we had hoped but finally we are able to see the first phase, the exterior construction, for this project happen. Thank you to our mayor, city council and community for backing the fire department and this project,” Anamosa Fire Chief Dan Frank said.
“Special thanks to Boomerang. When this project went out to bid, Boomerang and their subcontractors put forth their best bid to make sure this project became reality for our community. And today with their generosity we are breaking ground on this addition.”
The pouring of concrete could take place as soon as next week and the hope is that the city is able to take delivery of the building shortly after the first of the year. The rough timeline laid out for the work includes “substantial completion” on Jan. 31, 2022 and final completion by Feb. 28, 2022.