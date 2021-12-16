City officials and those involved in the construction of the project were on hand Dec. 13 in Springville to break ground on the Joe Emmon Memorial Park improvements.
The project has been in the works for more than two years as various partners, including the City of Springville, the city’s park board, the Springville Economic and Development Corporation and Shive-Hattery, worked to figure out what the park improvement should entail. It took multiple renderings before a project was approved.
“There’s a lot of excitement in town to see this become a reality,” Mayor Roger Shebetka said.
Representatives from all of those groups and Taube Excavating, who’s working on the project, were on hand to mark the beginning of the work on those improvements.
The park will be undergoing several phases of improvements. The first phase includes tree removal and grading 20,000 cubic yards to construct a new 90-stall parking lot on 5th Street to High Avenue, concrete trails and two ball fields.
The trails will consist of two quarter-mile loops, one in the green space and one in the wooded area. The plan is for the trail to eventually link up with a network of trails being put together by Linn County.
The goal is for most of the work to be done between January and June of next year. John Lemon with the park board said the goal was to get the project done as quickly as possible, but there is still more fundraising needed.
The support the project has received from the community has already helped the project get to where it is. The estimated price tag for the project was set at $600,000, but thanks to a donation from Wendling Quarry of dirt and the bid coming in significantly under budget, the total cost should be less than that. About $300,000 has been obtained, through grants and donations.
Those wishing to contribute to the project can send donations to Springville City Hall, located at 304 Broadway St, Springville, IA 52336 and mark checks for the Emmons Park Project.