An environmentalist group has filed an ethics complaint with the Iowa State Senate after alleging they have uncovered evidence of undue influence levied by Senator Dan Zumbach that led to several permits being approved for his son-in-law’s cattle operation.
The group, Committee to Save Bloody Run, claims Zumbach used his position as a senator to influence the environmental approval process for the Supreme Beef feed operation in Monona, which is co-owned by Jared Walz, Zumbach’s son-in-law.
While the group acknowledged that Zumbach has no financial interest in the operation, Steve Veysey said an investigation of Zumbach’s interactions needs to occur.
“The question becomes at what point does the senator’s involvement become interference? And at what point does interference become unethical conduct?” Veysey said. “That’s why we’ve submitted our complaint to the Senate Ethics Committee.”
During a press conference held last week by the Committee to Save Bloody Run, Larry Stone said the feedlot operation moved forward despite objections from the public.
The 11,600-head cattle operation sits on a 50-acre site near the headwaters of Bloody Run Creek, which Stone said is a popular trout stream, and the group said given the area is located atop karst topography, which is defined by fractured limestone bedrock, they are worried pollutants from the cattle operation could enter the aquifer.
The group said they have obtained emails through open record requests which it believes supports its allegations of improper influence dating back to 2017.
“Since then, we’ve had private conversations with various people over the past several years, and those conversations support our claims,” Veysey said. “But some of those conversations were in confidence, some were presenting information that was not first-hand. So in the end, as a committee, we decided in our complaint just to quote and footnote emails and documents in the public record.”
The complaint contains four main allegations, according to the group’s press release: Zumbach pushed DNR to allow a manure storage basin in karst terrain, circumventing a state law; urged DNR staff to approve an after-the-fact stormwater permit, even though construction had been ongoing for months, with contractors ignoring erosion control protocols; may have influenced the Environmental Protection Commission against the DNR’s recommendation to refer Walz Energy to the Iowa Attorney General’s office for further legal action; contacted DNR Director Kayla Lyon on behalf of his son-in-law’s business when the DNR was set to reject a nutrient management (manure handling) plan Supreme Beef had submitted.
The group said regardless of whether or not the ethics committee decides to investigate its claims, they see value in at least getting the episode into the public record.
“First of all, we’re not naive enough to believe politics are absent from state agency decisions — we all know elections have consequences, but Iowans have always cherished our natural heritage, and we believe it’s the DNR’s duty to protect it, that’s why they exist,” Veysey said. “We cannot allow individual politicians to interfere with the DNR for the benefit of themselves, business partners or family members.”
Wally Taylor, an attorney who has filed a lawsuit against the DNR on behalf of the Sierra Club in regards to the livestock operation, said the DNR has a history of lax enforcement.
“This Supreme Beef incident just goes beyond anything I’ve ever seen before,” Taylor said.
When contacted by the Manchester Press, Zumbach denied any wrongdoing.
“First of all, I’m really saddened that this organization thinks it’s OK to make personal attacks on legislators,” Zumbach said. “In their statement, they acknowledge that I have no interest in that facility and that all their concerns are circumstantial.
“I have no ability to influence the DNR, whatsoever, and again, I don’t have any interest in that facility — it’s simply a smear campaign.”