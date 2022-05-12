Just a few weeks after approving the language for a petition to put a bond measure on the ballot in the fall for the construction of a new competition gym, the Anamosa school board approved a resolution ordering the issue to officially go to a vote in September.
The preliminary plans for a new competition gym propose an extension off the north side of the existing high school and include a new weight room, four locker rooms, restrooms, classroom space, new concession stand, bowl-style seating arrangement with a capacity for about 1,850 people and a 168-meter running track around the bowl. A new parking lot would also be created out on the practice field.
The current cost estimate discussed was $22 million, but the district has the capacity to spend as much as a $29 million on the project. The funding sources laid out would see the project funded through a mix of a general obligation bonds, not to exceed $15,700,000, with other funding provided through the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund.
The needed number of signatures when the board member approved the language for the petition April 21 was 281. Even excluding a small portion of the signatures that the district was unsure whether they qualified, more than 400 signatures to get the project on the ballot were collected in a few short weeks.
“Thank you to everyone that worked really, really hard on getting those signatures,” board president Brian Hurt said after the resolution was approved.
“It was great to have that many,” superintendent Larry Hunt said.
Board member Matt McQuillen said the diversity of the signatures appeared to show the project has wide appeal.
The election will be held on Sept. 13. With it being an even year, a November election was not an option.
The next step is to get informational material out to the public. That information is planned to go out before the end of the school year. A “vote yes” type committee made up of community members in support of the project, similar to what Monticello used for their project a few years previously, would likely be formed soon.