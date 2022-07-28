Chance Hall of Anamosa was only in the ring for one show at the Great Jones County Fair.
He showed sheep, though up for the title of beef ambassador, placing well in the derby competition—taking the top overall spot. His entry was the top overall gainer of the exhibits, which, when paired with his third-place finish in the live portion of the competition, was enough to power him to the championship derby lamb.
“It means that I fed them right, and I fed them well,” he said. “I almost hit a pound a day. That’s pretty impressive for a lamb.”
When it comes to “feeding right,” it’s all about striking that right balance so the lambs can gain weight quickly, but not get too full in look where it affects placement too strongly.
Hall said he enjoys showing sheep because they’re fairly low maintenance when compared to other livestock.
“They’re easy enough to handle for me, and there’s not too much to do with getting them ready. It’s a fairly quick process,” he said.
Having been showing since he was a fourth grader and now preparing for his senior year at Anamosa High School, Hall’s much more hands-on than he was when he started—both in the ring and outside of it. For the first two years, Hall utilized a halter when leading his lambs around the ring, which now he doesn’t need. While his parents pitched in a lot more in the beginning of his show career, Hall got himself up and got early in order to prepare himself and his entries for the morning’s first show.
The preparation for the fair kicks into high gear once the school year ends, and Hall spends anywhere from an hour to three walking and walking his sheep. The morning of the fair and prepping entries for the show ring takes anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour.
When it comes to prepping his breeding lamb when compared to his derby entry, there aren’t a ton of differences in preparation, save perhaps one.
“The derby, I’m trying to put on as much feed as I can so it can gain as much weight as possible. Breeding, I’m trying to keep them back to 120, 130 pounds so they still have a nice build,” he said.
Four years in to participating in the derby show, Hall feels like he’s really found his niche when it comes to derby lambs, usually placing pretty high.
“I just feel like I have a good ability to feed lambs and not have them get too big,” he said. “Derby’s what I really like showing.”