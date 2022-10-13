jex-11042021-nws-setup-12a

Cars were decked out for Springville’s trunk or treat, hosted by the Springville Presbyterian Church Oct. 31, 2021.

 Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo

Anamosa

Arts Court Visual & Performance, a nonprofit, will be hosting the Temple of Doom in their newly acquired building at 107 North Garnavillo in Anamosa beginning Friday, Oct. 14. Hours will be Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The haunt will feature 10 scare stations, including the Upside Down Forest, Clown Room, Mad Werewolves and a light show. This event is being built and created by volunteers as a fundraiser for the new Art & Culture Center. The event is sponsored by Blue Track, Foster Kraus Plumbing & Heating, Price Electric, Jones County Family Dentistry, Fidelity Bank, F&M Bank, Engineered Welding and Thou Art Gallery. Hot Chocolate and popcorn will be available in the lobby area.

