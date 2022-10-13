Arts Court Visual & Performance, a nonprofit, will be hosting the Temple of Doom in their newly acquired building at 107 North Garnavillo in Anamosa beginning Friday, Oct. 14. Hours will be Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The haunt will feature 10 scare stations, including the Upside Down Forest, Clown Room, Mad Werewolves and a light show. This event is being built and created by volunteers as a fundraiser for the new Art & Culture Center. The event is sponsored by Blue Track, Foster Kraus Plumbing & Heating, Price Electric, Jones County Family Dentistry, Fidelity Bank, F&M Bank, Engineered Welding and Thou Art Gallery. Hot Chocolate and popcorn will be available in the lobby area.
Art Court is working with Axe-cade, who will be open from 5-9 each Friday beginning on Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 22, with their Mayhem on Main event. We hope to give the local community and visitors more to do with two events on Main Street.
Volunteers to create, build, decorate and act are wanted. For more information, please contact an Art Court board member or KC at 329-821-1424.
St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat will be Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Huber Street and East Cedar Street. Costumes are welcome but not required. There will be games and food.
Wyoming
Wyoming trick or treat will be Monday Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Leave the porch light on if you wish to participate.
Oxford Junction
Oxford Junction is hosting a fundraiser haunted house. It is to raise funds to help with much needed repairs to the Oxford Junction Senior Housing. The haunted house is open every weekend in October and includes Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The address is 121 Main St. across from the TLZ Stop gas station in Oxford Junction. There is a $10 cost to experience the Haunted House.
Trick-or-Treating will be held Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Springville
Trunk or Treat hosted by the Springville Presbyterian Church will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot at 165 Broadway Street for children and families in the Springville community. Free Halloweiners will be available.
Olin
Olin Elementary School will be holding a Halloween parade at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, where students trick or treat downtown at the area businesses.