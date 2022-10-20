Central Park Fall Festival: Annalee Dirks puts together a jack-o-lantern puzzle during the Central Park Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The event offered cider and cookies, music, crafts and a book giveaway.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
The Jones County StoryWalk was lined with seasonal jack-o-lanterns for a night of festive fun.
Arts Court Visual & Performance, a nonprofit, will be hosting the Temple of Doom in their newly acquired building at 107 North Garnavillo in Anamosa beginning Friday, Oct. 14. Hours will be Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The haunt will feature 10 scare stations, including the Upside Down Forest, Clown Room, Mad Werewolves and a light show. This event is being built and created by volunteers as a fundraiser for the new Art & Culture Center. The event is sponsored by Blue Track, Foster Kraus Plumbing & Heating, Price Electric, Jones County Family Dentistry, Fidelity Bank, F&M Bank, Engineered Welding and Thou Art Gallery. Hot Chocolate and popcorn will be available in the lobby area.
Art Court is working with Axe-cade, who will be open from 5-9 p.m. each Friday beginning on Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 22, with their Mayhem on Main event. We hope to give the local community and visitors more to do with two events on Main Street.
Volunteers to create, build, decorate and act are wanted. For more information, please contact an Art Court board member or KC at 329-821-1424.
St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat will be Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Huber Street and East Cedar Street. Costumes are welcome but not required. There will be games and food.
Magic on Main: Halloween Edition will be Wednesday, Oct. 26. Spook Parade lineup will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. Following the parade, Treats on the Streets and the carnival at the Lawrence Community Center will begin at 5:45 p.m. The costume winners will be announced at 7 p.m.
Trick or treating will be Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Anamosa’s Springs of Life Foursquare church will be holding a trunk or treat event Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wyoming
Wyoming trick or treat will be Monday Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Leave the porch light on if you wish to participate.
Oxford Junction
Oxford Junction is hosting a fundraiser haunted house. It is to raise funds to help with much needed repairs to the Oxford Junction Senior Housing.
The haunted house is open every weekend in October and includes Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The address is 121 Main St. across from the TLZ Stop gas station in Oxford Junction. There is a $10 cost to experience the Haunted House.
Trick-or-Treating will be held Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Springville
Trunk or Treat hosted by the Springville Presbyterian Church will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot at 165 Broadway Street for children and families in the Springville community. Free Halloweiners will be available.
Olin
Olin Elementary School will be holding a Halloween parade at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, where students trick or treat downtown at the area businesses.
The Olin Lions Club/Olin Jamboree are officering Halloween activities in the city park. There will be kickball from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, followed by trunk or treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vehicles interested in participating in trunk or treat are asked to be parked by 5:30 p.m.
Edinburgh
Edinburgh Safe Trick or Treat is Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Edinburgh Pioneer Village.