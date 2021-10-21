St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will feature goodies, games, take home crafts, hot dogs, chips and juice. Area organizations will be handing out treats. Costumes are welcome but not required. Trick or treating is set to start at dusk.
Jones County
Edinburgh Pioneer Village’s Safe Trick or Treat will be held at 13838 Edinburgh Road in Scotch Grove Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Jones County Historical Society. There is no admission charge.
Olin
Olin Jamboree and the Olin Lions Club will be hosting a trunk or treat and movie night at the city park Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Popcorn will be available for $1, and a hot dog with chips and a drink will be available for $5. The movie will be “Hotel Transylvania.”
A Halloween Carnival, sponsored by the Olin Splash Pad, will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Unity Park. Activities will include: a costume contest, food stand, kids’ games, photo booth, bake sale, hayrack ride and crafts. A $5 wristband includes games, entry for costume contest, crafts and one hayrack ride ticket.
Springville
Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Springville Presbyterian Church, will be on Halloween night from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Presbyterian church parking lot, 165 Broadway St. The event is open to children/families in the Springville community and free “Halloweiners” will be served.
Oxford Junction
Trick-or-Treat has been set for Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please leave your porch light on if you would like all the little ghosts and goblins to stop by for a treat!
Wyoming
Wyoming Trick-or-Treat, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Leave your porch light on if you wish to hand out treats.