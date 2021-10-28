St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will feature goodies, games, take home crafts, hot dogs, chips and juice. Area organizations will be handing out treats. Costumes are welcome but not required.
Trick or treating time was approved from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Jones County
Edinburgh Pioneer Village’s Safe Trick or Treat will be held at 13838 Edinburgh Road in Scotch Grove Sunday, Oct. 31, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Jones County Historical Society. There is no admission charge.
Wyoming
Wyoming Trick-or-Treat is Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Leave your porch light on if you wish to hand out treats.
Olin
A Halloween Carnival, sponsored by the Olin Splash Pad, will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Unity Park. Activities will include: a costume contest, food stand, kids’ games, photo booth, bake sale, hayrack ride and craft station. A $5 wristband includes games, entry for costume contest, crafts and one ticket for the hayrack ride.
Springville
Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Springville Presbyterian Church, will be on Halloween night from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Presbyterian church parking lot, 165 Broadway St. The event is open to children/families in the Springville community and free “Halloweiners” will be served.
Oxford Junction
Trick-or-Treat has been set for Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please leave your porch light on if you would like all the little ghosts and goblins to stop by for a treat. Free Halloween bags and glow sticks will be available at the Oxford Junction Community Center at 5 p.m.