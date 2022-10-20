Victor E. Hamre of Citizens Bank, Anamosa and Tipton, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association for more than 50 years of service at a bank.
The award was presented to Hamre during the IBA Annual Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Des Moines. Hamre was one of 24 individuals recognized for reaching the 50-year service milestone.
“Each year, it is amazing to hear these bankers’ stories of dedication to their communities and the many relationships they formed throughout their 50-plus years of service.
“We are honored to be able to celebrate the exemplary commitment and experience of Victor,” IBA president and CEO John Sorensen said. “This event allows us the opportunity to recognize these legendary bankers among their family and friends, and in an environment that sets an example for our younger generation of bankers.”
Hamre’s father was also a banker who worked over 50 years in banking. He graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., and attended Schiller College, Heidelberg, Germany during a study abroad program, where he met his wife, Mary Jo.
They have two children and three grandchildren. Hamre completed the graduate school of banking program at the University of Wisconsin.
Hamre began his career at Dacotah Bank in Clark and Henry, S.D., in 1970. He worked at First State Bank in Bridgewater, S.D., from 1976-1987.
He then worked at Exchange Bank in Springville from 1987-1992 and Citizens Bank from 1987-2012. Hamre retired as president and CEO of Citizens Bank in 2012 and currently serves as board chair.
Hamre has served on the community economic affairs board, the community foundation board, the county foundation board and has been a Rotarian for 35 years.
He has been on the board of trustees or foundation board of Jones Regional Hospital for 30 years and received the Iowa Hospital Association’s 2019 Excellence in Governance award.
Vic and Mary Jo enjoy travelling abroad and have visited 42 countries so far.