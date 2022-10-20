Victor E. Hamre of Citizens Bank, Anamosa and Tipton, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association for more than 50 years of service at a bank.

Hamre

The award was presented to Hamre during the IBA Annual Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Des Moines. Hamre was one of 24 individuals recognized for reaching the 50-year service milestone.

