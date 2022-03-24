The Anamosa Community School District Board of Education has named Darren Hanna as the district’s next superintendent, the school district announced in a press release.
As the current superintendent of the Emmetsburg Community School District in northwestern Iowa, Hanna has worked to reduce expenses to offset the impact of declining enrollment. He has also developed and implemented a comprehensive strategic plan, overseen key technology upgrades and created 10-year facilities plan for the district.
“I’m excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for both the Anamosa Community School District and the Anamosa Community,” Hanna said in a video accompanying the press release. “My wife, Amy, and I feel very honored to be invited to become part of the Anamosa family.”
Hanna comes to the district with 33 years in the field of education, 22 years in administrative positions. Previously, Hanna was director of elementary education for the Waterloo Community School District, where he implemented and provided professional development for an early literacy program. He was also director of instruction and technology for the Mount Pleasant Community School District.
In the announcement video, Hanna said his goals are to build “strong, collaborative and trusting relationships,” provide for diverse perspectives and voices to be heard, engage with “all segments” of the community, help recognize accomplishments of student and staff and celebrate work going on in the district and empower staff.
Hanna holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Iowa and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Northern Iowa. He received an advanced studies certificate in the superintendency from UNI in 2017.
The Anamosa Board of Education worked with with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the superintendent search. The board and district leadership conducted a first round of screening interviews on March 7 and held final interviews with three finalists on Monday, March 21.
Hanna will officially begin leading the Anamosa Community School District on July 1, 2022.