Anamosa
Even by his own admission, new Anamosa superintendent Darren Hanna’s road to becoming a superintendent wasn’t a conventional one.
After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa, he got his start in Mount Pleasant as a physical education teacher at both the middle school and elementary. He worked his way up through middle school principal and high school principal over the course of 13 years. He then served as director of instruction and technology there, before being named director of elementary education for the Waterloo Community School District. He got his first superintendent post at Emmetsburg Community School District.
“I’ve always just gone under the philosophy that you just end up where you should end up…It’s important to me that my work is meaningful to me,” Hanna said. “I’ve always tried to work with kids, and those positions allowed me to work with kids.”
Being able to spend 13 years at the same district was something he was grateful for. He kept being presented with the next challenge within the district, and his family was able to stay in Mount Pleasant while his kids were going through school. Each new position seemed like a logical progression which provided opportunity for new learning.
Though the road was a little longer than some, the various experiences he’s gathered over the years gave him a wind-ranging perspective that helped him relate to staff at every level.
“For me, that was good because of all of the experiences I was able to gain in all those other positions widened my lens to be a superintendent,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of different things that means…I got the privilege of working with a lot of different people in different areas.”
After three years in Emmetsburg, the opportunity at Anamosa was too good to turn down, specifically given the lessons the family learned during the course of the pandemic by allowing them to be located centrally between their children.
“The work was right, the town is awesome, the location is great,” he said. “That’s the dream job. Great job, great for your family.”
Family may have been a driving force behind his interest, but in doing his research on the district, Hanna found what the district prioritized aligned with his own priorities. The district’s mission statement of “Rooted in excellence, ready for the future,” put into words a “world I want to live in.” Citing continuous learning work, learning standards and constant facility improvements, the district just made sense.
“It’s very inviting…to see a district who’s continually trying to move forward. That matches who I am,” he said.
As Hanna gets settled in his new district, his first order of business is getting to know the people in the community.
“Schools by nature are a people business, and relationships are key,” he said.
That process is already underway, as he’s been reaching out to community leaders and vice versa. Hanna sees the schools and the town as invariably linked. That makes fostering a positive and collaborative environment important.
“The future of the school is integrated with the future of Anamosa. You can’t separate those two things,” he said. “The school has to be a part of helping the community continue to grow in positive ways.”
“I’m a firm believer that there’s no static. You’re either moving forward, or you’re falling backwards. And it takes vigilance to keep a community vital and growing and offering opportunities for its families.”
He hopes to take advantage of Anamosa’s unique location between Cedar Rapids and Dubuque as a selling point for the district.