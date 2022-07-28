As someone who used to attend shows when she was younger and looked up to the kids parading their livestock entries around the ring, showing at the Great Jones County Fair holds a special place in the heart of Landri Hansen.
Now in the show ring herself, a part of the Wyoming Pioneers 4-H Club working with both goats and pigs, she wants to be able to provide young onlookers with the same feeling she got as she watched from the outside: a role model.
“Something that a little kid can look up to, like, ‘Oh, I want to be like that someday,’” she said.
Aside from those aspirations, Hansen has enjoyed the comradery between the other exhibitors as well, making new friends through her involvement with 4-H. Even as an exhibitor, Hansen still enjoys getting to walk around and view all of the different animals that her fellow competitors have been working hard to prepare.
She walked home with the reserve champion breeding meat goat out of the Great Jones County Fair. Showing goats is relatively new for her, having gone to her first goat show last year. Growing up, it was the swine show that she’d attend.
Despite being relatively new to working with goats, Hansen has found she enjoys the process of being a part of raising them. She enjoys the various chores, like washing and walking her goats.
As fun as the process might be, once the fair rolls around each year, there’s still nothing that compares to the feeling of being in the ring.
“It’s the highlight of the fair,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
Being able to walk home with a reserve champion? Just the cherry on top.
“The months put into it, the preparation, was all worth it,” Hansen said.