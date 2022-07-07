The Jones County Planning & Zoning Commission is calling for a public hearing to entertain questions,
input, and comments regarding Jones County’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan update on July 12 at the Jones County Courthouse – Community Room and remotely on Zoom to receive questions and comments.
This effort is a typical 10-year review of the 2012 Plan and the 25th anniversary of the original 1997 plan. It is the next logical level of detail and extension of those efforts based on current information. The result of the hearing will be to review the public input and to amend the report, then recommend approval to the Board of Supervisors. The Planning & Zoning Commission is an advisory board to the Board of Supervisors.
This plan is not a zoning action but rather a policy guide. No properties are being rezoned at this time. That could occur in the future as development demands. The report is not about what Jones County Land Use should be, but what it could be.
Some of the information that will be discussed will include an updated land use vision statement, findings of the study, land use influencers, Future Land Use Concept Plans, and implementation strategies. This year-long effort has been undertaken during a period of destabilization caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, historic weather events, a war in the Ukraine with worldwide consequences and rampant inflation.