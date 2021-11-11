Representative Lee Hein (R-Monticello) announced his re-election bid for Iowa House. Hein currently represents House District 96 but under the newly confirmed redistricting maps will run for House District 66 in 2022.
“As your state representative, I believe it’s my job to ensure Iowa remains the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Hein said. “As a family farmer, I’m no stranger to a hard day’s work. And as a parent and now grandparent, I have all the motivation I need to fight for our state’s future. I will continue to work hard to be a strong voice for rural Iowa in the Iowa House. I look forward to hearing from the voters in House District 66 as I run for re-election in 2022.”
Hein is the third generation to work on his family farm operation, growing corn and soybeans along with raising hogs and cattle. He has been very active in the Iowa Farm Bureau, the Iowa Farm Business Association and the Jones County Pork Producers and Cattlemen’s Association.
Iowa House District 66 includes Jones County as well as most of Jackson County. Hein’s current district, which he will continue to represent through 2022, includes all of Delaware County and the Northwestern portion of Jones County.
Hein has previously served on the Monticello School Board for nine years, serving as president for five. In the House, Hein is currently the Chair of the Ways & Means committee. He also serves on the Legislative Council and the Agriculture committee.
Hein will be seeking his seventh term in the Iowa House. He lives just outside Monticello with his wife Jacky. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.