Rep. Lee Hein (R-Monticello) was present at the Sept. 21 meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss the new law he helped co-write which provides an avenue for ambulance services to be deemed “essential” and get extra funding.
Under the new law, counties can declare emergency medical services “essential” by passage of a resolution by the county board of supervisors. If such a resolution was passed, a county emergency medical services system advisory council would be established to research and assess the needs of the county.
Additional funding can be attained in one of two ways: either through a local option income surtax or a property tax not to exceed $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value on taxable properties. The approval of either revenue stream requires 60% approval of the funding by a vote of the public.
If the vote fails, the funding would not be approved, and the resolution designating EMS as an essential service would be voided. If passed, the funding would sunset after 15 years, if not revoked by a petition and election.
In order to approve it, two votes would need to be taken by the supervisors, and a local council/advisory board would be established. Each service could still be run individually, and a county-wide EMS system would not be necessary, Hein explained, but a county-wide board would still be needed to determine how the revenue would work before it’s taken to a vote. The board would also be in charge of reviewing the system and providing an annual review.
The goal of the county board, Hein said, is to help consolidate much of the administrative and the volunteer services would remain key in providing coverage. The goal of the bill for him and his colleagues, Hein said, was to help rural services make up funding issues occurring because the call volume wasn’t enough to cover expenses.
Since the bill was passed, area services and stakeholders have been discussing the best way to move forward on the idea.