Plans are in the works for changes to a pair of local intersections on Highway 151.
According to a draft of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Transportation Improvement Program for the next five fiscal years (2023-2027), both the former intersection at Old Dubuque Road and the intersection at Springville Road are set to see work done.
In Jones County, $1,000,000 worth of work paving at the Old Dubuque Road intersection as well as various grading projects on the county’s portion Highway 151 total an estimated $557,000.
Under “other projects added to the program” was listed the interchange with County Road X-20 at Springville to replace an existing at-grade intersection. In the year listed in the program (2027), the program calls for grading and paving work totaling nearly $20 million, more than $10 million in right of way work, $3.565 million for a new bridge, $374,000 for new traffic signage and $97,000 in lighting. All told, the cost is estimated at $34.3 million.
Other projects on the plan for Jones County in the coming years include: $5,000 right of way work at the Maquoketa River on Highway 136 and right of way and bridge replacement work on Highway 151 work at Kitty Creek in 2025, a bridge deck overlay at Little Bear Creek and bridge rehabilitation at the Maquoketa River on Highway 136 and a bridge deck overlay at the Wapsipinicon River at Highway 151 in 2026 and new bridges and right of way work at each Sibles Creek on Highway 38, Kitty Creek on Highway 136 and the Wapsipinicon River on Highway 151 for 2027.
For Traffic Safety Improvement Projects for the 2023 fiscal year, in Jones County edge treatments are planned for E34, totaling $500,000.
The Iowa Department of Transportation presented the Iowa Transportation Commission with the draft Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program (Program) at its meeting on May 10, 2022. The draft is available for public comment on the Iowa DOT’s website iowadot.gov/program_management/Five-Year-Program. Comments can also be submitted to Stuart Anderson, Director of the Iowa DOT’s Transportation Development Division, by phone at 515-239-1661 or by email at stuart.anderson@iowadot.us.
The Commission is currently scheduled to consider approval of the program at its meeting on June 14.
