Rep. Ashley Hinson took a tour of Eagle View Farms Thursday, Oct. 13, to discuss challenges facing Iowa farmers.
“Harvest is a very important time for our agricultural community,” Hinson said of why she wanted to make the visit. “So, when I’m talking about the issues, it’s important that I touch base with them at all parts of their operation and see how things are going.”
Hinson got a tour of the corn drying operations currently underway, stopped in the various offices and got to take a combine ride during the course of her hour-long stop. The congresswoman was pleased to hear about the good yields they were seeing, but the visit highlighted concerns about prices for needed materials after the prices that were locked in expired and have to be renegotiated.
Hinson also heard about concerns facing taxes on inheritance facing family farmers, and she reiterated her support in seeing “stepped-up basis” continue.
During the tour, Hinson got a sense of what needs to be included in the next version of the Farm Bill, which will go next year. Aspects brought up included the need of continuing crop insurance to help ensure that “long-term certainty is there for our farmers, but also for our food supply.” The efficacy of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was also a point of emphasis.
Congress is currently on recess and Hinson said there are a number of priorities after the recess that need to be addressed. In her role on the appropriations committee, Hinson said a budget needs to be passed before the end of the year. The government is currently running on a continuing resolution.