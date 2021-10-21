During a stop to Monticello’s Oak Street Manufacturing, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson heard from the company’s CEO Tom Bagge and President Cindy Bagge about some of the challenges they were facing.
Some of the issues that were highlighted during Hinson’s sit down and subsequent tour of the facility included the labor shortage, supply chain issues and price inflation that were affecting the business. Cited examples include a roughly ten-fold increase in the cost of shipping containers and lower inventory in the storage portion. The workforce and supply chain struggles are the major reasons Hinson said she wanted to speak with the manufacturer.
“This was a prime example of how that is affecting our business at a local level,” she said. “Having that feedback is really crucial when we’re having these policy discussions.”
Many of the things Hinson has been hearing, from Oak Street Manufacturing and other Iowans she interacts with, are similar to the discussions she had with Boomerang Corporation during a stop in Jones County back in July.
“A lot of the problems we talked about at Boomerang have compounded since then,” Hinson said.
Hinson pointed to expanded unemployment benefits that are still available in some states as a contributing factor.
On the subject of the workforce shortage, Hinson addressed the strike currently underway by John Deere employees, saying that she was following the negotiations between the union and John Deere.
“I think they will come to a decision, and I hope they will soon,” she said. “It’s absolutely the workers’ rights to legally negotiate with their employer, and so I’m hopeful they’ll be able to come to a resolution that benefits both.”
Hinson also discussed the proposed infrastructure bill saying that Democrats in the House of Representatives have tied the bill to the spending bill, and she wanted to see more targeted funding for bridges, roads, dams and broadband projects.