Congresswoman Ashley Hinson stopped by Boomerang Construction July 23 to discuss issues facing the construction industry.
Much of the discussion focused on various issues brought about by the lingering effects of the pandemic.
“They’ve had a lot of workforce issues due to the pandemic. They’re having trouble getting people back in,” Hinson said. “The other issues that they’re facing in some of the contracts that they’re trying to fulfill is not because they can’t get workers to the site but because the pipeline is not working the way it should.
“That supply chain is still a very real issue for a lot of our contractors.”
Things they discussed to address some of the issues included ways to get workers trained, access to Pell grants for eight-week training programs.
Earlier in the day, Hinson was in Cedar Rapids discussing some of the shortages in the supply chain and the fact that nearly a year later, the region was still dealing with damage from the derecho.
Hinson also discussed infrastructure funding.
“I think we’re at an impasse because fundamentally I think there’s just a different perspective on what infrastructure really is,” Hinson said, with her focus being on projects like bridges and roads. “We need targeted investments in infrastructure.”
Hinson was still hopeful that a deal could be reached despite the impasse as members of Congress met with their constituents over the course of the August recess.
After meeting on issues, Hinson took a turn in an excavator, much like Sen. Joni Ernst before her did back in her visit to a development site back in August of 2019.