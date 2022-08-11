Monticello
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson stopped by Monticello to discuss veterans’ issues with members of the Jones County Veterans Affairs Commission and Jones County Veterans Affairs Administrator Susan Yario.
The discussion during the hour-long stop in Monticello, Hinson largely heard feedback on issues they are seeing in trying to assist veterans. Discussion largely centered around the Veterans Affairs claims system.
“We need to make sure that we are getting veterans answers to their claims in a timely manner,” Hinson said. “We’ve got veterans literally dying waiting on their claims to process, and that to me is unacceptable.”
The major issues officially discussed revolved around transparency, deadline, ease of access, accountability and getting issues resolved in timely manner. A big takeaway for Hinson was the lack of consistency being applied.
“What is clear to me is we need equitable application of the case work standards at the VA. That’s where I think our office can be a great advocate for veterans who are facing challenges,” she said, encouraging people to contact her office.
Though the House of Representative passed the latest version of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act in June, the senate recently saw the act passed. The bill, which will likely be signed into law this week, extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures for veterans of Vietnam, the Gulf War and post-9/11, adds more presumptive conditions and locations for exposure and requires toxic exposure screenings for veterans enrolled in VA care.
“I’m happy with the final version of the PACT Act that I was able to support,” she said.
Hinson had voted against a previous version of the bill in March but said the updated bill was one she could get behind. She said this version was more targeted in ensuring veterans get the help they needed without negatively impacting the services the VA is already trying to provide.
