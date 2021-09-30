The center piece of Anamosa’s annual Pumpkinfest, the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off has become a magnet for crowds.
The event was started by Tom Norlin in 1989, named in honor of his nephew Ryan Norlin after he died in a boating accident back in June of that year. Greg and Nancy Norlin, Ryan’s parents, took over the competition a few years later. The first weigh-off was held on Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, in the Walmart parking lot and had 28 entries.
When the first Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off was held back in 1989, the winning pumpkin came in at 252.80 pounds. The first year saw Bob Ruff of Garnavillo take home top honors. He won $100 and a plaque. Total prize money at the first event was $950. The total weight of all the pumpkins at the 1989 contest totaled 3,318 pounds.
Such a pumpkin would be dwarfed by the competition’s heftiest entry. Just last year, a new site record was set at 2,144 pounds. In the early years of the event, the prevailing science believed that pumpkins would implode in upon themselves if they got as large as 1,0000.
The first year, the weigh-off was held on its own, and the chamber’s Pumpkinfest began the following year. Back then, the Pumpkinfest event was held on the weekend while the weigh off was held on a Monday because the weigh off regulations required all pumpkins to be weighed on Columbus Day.
Two years later, the two events were merged into one. Since combining, it has really become an event the whole community has gotten involved in.
The success of the event has even earned Anamosa the title of the “Pumpkin Capital of Iowa,” bestowed by the Iowa legislature back in 1993.
For moments in time, the event has showcased a world record-setting pumpkin, even if in some of those cases that record lasted only a couple of hours. The “giant” was added to the weigh off after the event became more popular with commercial growers.