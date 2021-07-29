Anamosa
Historic downtown Anamosa took on another wrinkle just in time for RAGBRAI to ride through, a long-awaited art project began being installed on downtown buildings July 26.
At buildings around town, including the Anamosa library, the old English Wren building, Kitty’s Hair Salon and the Anamosa movie theater, a collection of photos collected through the Fortepan Iowa project where wheat pasted onto downtown buildings.
The Anamosa library partnered with the University of Northern Iowa to help promote a new digital archiving tool aimed at helping preserve photos of Iowan’s past for the Fortepan Iowa program back in 2019. It is the first sister program to the Fortepan program in Hungary.
The collection features curated photos taken by ordinary Iowans across the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. The photos represent the personal, whimsical, poetic, significant, and accidentally artistic moments of everyday Iowa life. Examples include activities like picnics, farming techniques and social gatherings. The Anamosa library serves as a scanning hub alongside Cedar Falls, Ottumwa, Sumner and Webster City.
The wheat pasting, which allows photos from the collection to be pasted with a mix of wheat flour and water, took some curated photos from the collection and put them up on buildings around town. Isaac Campbell, the artist who curated the photos for the wheat pasting, said the project changed over the past year to focus on a theme of getting together, which also served as his thesis for his master’s degree at UNI.
“It ended up working out perfect,” Campbell said.
When it came to curating the photos he would use around Anamosa and the other towns involved in the project, he initially had around 50 photos from the collection that he thought fit the theme, like Christmas or dancing. From there, he used Photoshop to digitally put images on the walls and determine what images would be a good fit for the locations around town that had been scouted and selected, a process which started last year.
While some of the photos around town are local, like the one at Kitty’s, the photo of the prisoners and the warden on the old theater and the old fairground posted at the library, others are just from the Iowa collection in general. Given how important Anamosa was to getting the collection started, Campbell said he tried to use as many local pictures as possible.
The Having had the installation delayed a year, Campbell is happy to finally have the art up and available for people.
“It’s getting back together in a lot of ways. It’s not just the pictures, it’s the people coming together to help us, to volunteer again, to come down and put up art and make things again. It’s really satisfying to see the pieces of art go up, but it’s also really gratifying to see people coming together again to make things like art in their community,” he said.
The wheat pasting was made possible through a grant from the Iowa Arts Council.
The hope is for the installation to be up for a year, but it depends on the weather.
“I always tell people you’ve got to come down and see them right away…because you never know when they’re going to go,” Campbell said.
“The murals will fade away, just like our memories will fade away. That’s why it’s so important to save pictures like these and we celebrate pictures like these that come from every day albums because they’re just as important as historically important pictures.