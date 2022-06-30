Springville
July 1, Springville school district will have a new superintendent for the first time since 2015.
Superintendent Pat Hocking is retiring from his shared position with Lisbon, where he’s been since 2013, and such longevity for an administrator has become a rarity.
“I’ve basically had three different jobs in my life. So, I have had some longevity, which is not common any more in schools,” he said. “As a school administrator, you’re always under the gun. You’re always making decisions that people don’t like.”
Being at Lisbon the past nine years made Hocking one of the longest tenured administrators in the entire Grant Would Area Education Agency. Prior to the past seven years being shared at Springville, the district had gone through four superintendents in the previous four years.
“I am very proud of the fact that every district I’ve been in, I’ve had some good longevity,” Hocking said. “I worked there long enough to make differences.”
Following his graduation from the University of Dubuque, he was a shared teacher at the middle schools of Clearfield and the Diagonal school district where he taught, coached and served as athletic director. While there, he utilized a state program to get his administrative degree from Northwest Missouri State. He later moved to Northeast Hamilton in Blairsburg for 19 years, 18 as principal and one as superintendent, before becoming Lisbon’s superintendent in 2013.
All told, its 33 years in the field, with 28 of those being as an administrator. With a resume filled exclusively with small schools, what kept Hocking at schools with smaller student bodies?
“I have a passion for small schools,” he said, which was even the topic for his masters’ thesis. “It’s the ability to get to know the people, to get to know the students. You’re not dealing with thousands of students, or even a couple hundred per class, you may be dealing with anywhere from 20 to 50 students in a class.
“That allows you the opportunity to get to know each other on a one-on-one basis. You’re not just a number.”
Having success at a small school can be a challenge, and his final dual role was no exception. But Hocking said he’s always thrived off embracing that challenge that comes with small-school education.
Even among his list of stops, Springville was unique.
“Springville’s a very special place. The community and the parents here support their school unconditionally,” Hocking said. “The support that goes out for the school to support teachers and just what we can do financially, the things we can do around here, a lot of big schools can’t do.
“And that’s just because the community is such a giving and caring community group.”
While at the district, Springville has seen a rapid reversal of the district’s shrinking enrollment. When Hocking arrived, the community had seen a couple of its previous attempts at passing a bond fail to upgrade the elementary building. Since the voters approved building onto the secondary site, the impact of the new elementary was immediate.
“Within one year, it had made up about eight years of difference in student loss,” Hocking said.
He’s hopeful that plans for additional housing in town can come to fruition so that the growth can continue.
Over the course of more than three decades, Hocking has seen a lot of changes. There’s been a culture shift as younger generations have populated the field, and what schools have been asked to deal with has been increasingly expanding as the years have gone on.”
“There’s so many issues that we deal with nowadays that we didn’t deal with back then,” he said. “One of the top things I think of is mental health.”
“Looking back right now, if I had to do a 28-year run in administration, I don’t know if I could do it just with the burnout that there is right now,” he said. “It’s a high stress job, and it’s taking its toll.”
Despite the increased stress and constantly changing landscape, change in education is not new, and Hocking feels confident the system will be able to adapt.
“Schools have faced many different challenges over many different years. However, we’ve overcome them,” he said. “Public education will continue to thrive in the state of Iowa. It may not be perfect, but I see that being successful.”
As the district was forced to come to grips with the challenges presented by the pandemic, Hocking said that COVID-19 forced schools to become more efficient in how they operated and be able to work better with the resources at hand, including collaboration with neighboring districts.
“We need to continue to get good people in our schools,” he said. “That’s our number one key, is hiring good people.”
Looking back at his time being shared between Springville and Lisbon, when he takes into account the successes the schools have seen, he can walk away pleased with where he leaves incoming superintendent Autumn Pino.
“One of the big things you look at when you become a superintendent is you want to leave the school better than what it was when you came,” he said.
“And I think I can say that here at both Springville and Lisbon.”