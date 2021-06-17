Lisbon
After 39 years in education, Lisbon and Springville school superintendent Pat Hocking will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Hocking will be taking an early retirement package, effective July 1, 2022.
The retirement package was offered following Lisbon’s Wednesday, June 9, school board session after a closed session of the school board. The package is similar to early retirement packages for teachers, offering Hocking 50 percent of his employee’s pay to a health reimbursement account. That account can then be used to pay for health care costs until the account has been spent. Distributions will be made in annual installments in September 2022, 2023 and 2024. Hocking can opt to remain on the school’s insurance policy at his expense until he hits age 65.
Hocking has been a superintendent for 28 years. He has served as superintendent for the Lisbon School board for the past 10 years and as a joint superintendent between Lisbon and Springville for the past seven years.
“I’ve gotten plenty of accolades from members of the Lisbon school board, and that I had earned this early retirement,” Hocking said in a phone interview.
Lisbon school board president David Prasil said that during Hocking’s review with the school board, which was conducted in May, Hocking had indicated he wanted to pursue an early retirement.
“We had to research with legal counsel if that could be allowed, and it is able to be acted on in a different timetable than certified and classified staff, so we decided to move forward,” Prasil said.
Springville school board president Kate O’Brien-May also expressed appreciation for Hocking’s work.
“We are grateful for Mr. Hocking's time with the Springville Community School District. Mr. Hocking has done many great things during his time as superintendent and continued to lead us in a positive direction during the global pandemic. We wish Mr. Hocking all the best in his retirement and thank him for his service at Springville,” she said said.
Prasil indicated that the Springville school board and Lisbon school board will be holding a joint meeting on Wednesday, June 23, in Springville, where the superintendent position will be discussed.
Prasil hopes to continue the sharing agreement for the superintendent between the two districts, and that will be one of the points of discussion at the joint meeting. The boards will also discuss hiring a replacement.
O’Brien-May stated that the Springville board was “aware of the benefits of sharing a superintendent and want to make sure this is the right fit for us moving forward.”