Reindeer Run
The Reindeer Run will be held Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. It will start at Tucker’s, go down the football hill and end up back at Main Street at Grounds & Goodies.
It will be the same fun, family friendly event as always, just a slightly different route this year! Run, walk, prance—whatever you prefer. Prizes will be awarded to three participants that show the most Holiday spirit.
Magic on Main
The Magic on Main kickoff starts downtown at 6 p.m., Nov. 27. The Parade of Lights is an exciting way to kick off the holiday season.
Main Street is lined with people, businesses are open and Santa is here to visit with the kids and the kids at heart! Blue Moon Carriage will be there to usher Santa in the parade and to give rides after!
Christmas Tree Walk
Anamosa’s Christmas Tree Walk will be held Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 11 from noon to 8 p.m. and 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence Community Center.
Christmas City Celebration
Wyoming’s Christmas City Celebration will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, Main Street, Wyoming, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Events will include a traditional soup supper, official lighting of the tree, Santa Claus kids’ activities, bake sale, candy sale, wine tasting, midway mistletoe, a craft and vendor show, museum tours, wagon rides touring the lights downtown, refreshments drawings, a lighted parade and Lion’s Club caramel corn.
Holiday in OJ
Holiday in OJ will be Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legionnaire Ballroom. Santa is set to arrive at 10 a.m., horse drawn wagon rides will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., pinatas for kids at 11 and a free will lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The event also features three raffles for OJ Bucks, a silent auction, bake sale, games and crafts for kids, free eyeglass adjustments, live entertainment, drawings for 20 turkeys, hams and pork roasts and announcement of Volunteer of the Year.
Olin Holiday Fest
The Annual Olin Heritage Center Holiday Fest will be Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include tractor-drawn wagon rides to see the lights (for $1), Santa Claus will arrive at 5 p.m., city businesses will provide games and refreshments, a soup supper will be held at the Masonic Lodge from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., coloring contest for Little Lion Learning Center, winners announced for the holiday decorating contest, drawing for free turkeys and other raffle prizes and a Studio 30 Dance Company performance at 5:30 p.m.
Springville Parade
Springville’s 4th Annual Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. A tree lighting afterwards at Butler Park with cookies and cocoa at the gazebo. A prize will be given for best float. Line up at the old elementary school starts at 5:30 p.m.