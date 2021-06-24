Onslow
Nettie Tracy of Onslow never met her uncle. But on Flag Day, more than 70 years after his death, she and her family finally got some closure.
Corporal Eldert Beek served in the Korean Conflict and was initially reported “missing in action” after his unit was attacked near the Chosin River in North Korea in November of 1950. However, though the Army did not have his body, they were able to confirm his death after hearing from a witness. He died before Tracy was born, though her sister, three at the time Beek was deployed, did have memories of him.
The topic of Beek was not one that was brought up frequently in the household.
“I think it was very painful for grandpa and grandma, and for my dad…he hardly ever talked about it,” Tracy said.
“They were always thinking that someday in their minds, he would come home,” Mark Tracy, Nettie’s husband, said.
The family, then, was left in a sort of state of limbo until about 15 years ago, when the U.S. Army reached out to Nettie’s father for a DNA sample to test against bodies that had been returned. Then around five years ago, more DNA was gotten from a male cousin.
Everything changed when an agreement was reached with North Korea to send back 55 boxes of remains from the conflict back in 2018 following a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Finally, last April, the family got the call that Beek’s remains had been positively identified.
“We’d been waiting for 15 years. You don’t think about it until all of a sudden they call and say, ‘Well, we’ve matched,’ because when they’ve got 55 boxes of bones to go through, it’s going to take a while,” Nettie said.
They said the identification would not have been made possible without President Trump and that a family member actually invited him to the ceremony, though they did not expect the former president to show up for the affair.
Though the family finally had confirmation, the COVID-19 pandemic put a further delay on any closure the family could have with a ceremony. However, in April of this year, the ball started rolling on the possibility of being able to have a ceremony which was set for Flag Day: June 14.
As preparations were under way, it was a great opportunity for the family. Being on opposite sides of the state, or even surrounding states, they don’t get to see each other very often.
“This is probably the first time I’d seen cousins in 30 years,” Nettie said.
“It was kind of like a family reunion,” Mark added.
To mark the occasion, Nettie made unique memory quilts for the family.
When it came to the ceremony itself, which was held in George in Lyon County, all the stops were pulled out to honor Beek more than 70 years after his death. The cemetery was completely lined with American flags, the National Guard, the local fire department hung a flag from their ladder truck, Iowa State Troopers, the Patriots Motorcycle Club and American Legion members from both George and Sibley came out for the ceremony.
Combined, the two towns have fewer people than the City of Anamosa, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell that day.
“There was just a sea of white and black,” Nettie said.
“It was very emotional,” Mark said.
The Army even paid for the Tracy’s grandson, Matthew, to be able to fly in from Texas and take part in the ceremony.
Just the amount of people who came out for the ceremony is what stood out to the pair about that day. Literally hundreds showed up for the ceremony, many for whom there was no personal connection at all.
“We talked to several different people that were planning on coming that didn’t know him,” Nettie said. “They just felt it was some way they could honor him.”
“They felt he was a hero,” Mark said.
Beek’s military awards and honors leave no room for debate on that front. They include the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal (with three Bronze Service Stars), Presidential Unit Citation-Navy, Combat Infantryman Badge, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korean-Korean War Service Medal and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation.
“Lots of people that we wouldn’t have known, came just because he was a hero,” Nettie said.
It may have taken nearly 71 years, but the outpouring of respect and the feeling of finally getting some closure on a part of family history will leave an indelible mark on Nettie and Mark as well as the rest of Cpl. Beek’s family. It’s a Flag Day that’s sure never to be forgotten.