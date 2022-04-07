In a brief special meeting, the Anamosa City Council voted to fill the position of Anamosa city clerk/city administrator on an interim basis with Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt until their search process was complete.
Following a 20-minute closed session, the council members approved appointing Hoyt and setting his salary at an annual rate of $87,000. Council member Jeff Stout was the lone vote against it. Sgt. Nick Brokaw was approved as the police department’s lieutenant on an interim basis to handle extra duties for Hoyt, until the new administrator is found at the regular meeting two days previously.
Current city administrator/clerk Beth Brincks' final day is April 9.
According to the search timeline laid out by Elizabeth Hansen with Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC, hired by the council to run their search, a new administrator will be in place for the city by July.
According to the tentative timeline in the approved proposal from Hansen in April, confidential interviews would be planned with department heads, elected city officials and focus groups, a profile/job description prepared for the position, advertisements and calls with potential candidates and screening of potential candidates. In May, candidates would be whittled down and be selected for initial interviews via phone, Skype or Zoom, and preparation would be made with candidates for formal interviews.
June would tentatively see candidates selected for the formal interview process come to town. The process may include a tour of the city, interviews by department heads and community members, open houses, a presentation and a final interview with the city council. The process would culminate with an offer to a candidate and approval by the city council.
The new city administrator would then start tentatively in July, dependent on the notice requirement from the candidate’s previous contract.