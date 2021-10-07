Douglas Hurt, 41, of Anamosa has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition. The charge is contained in an Indictment unsealed on September 17, 2021, in the United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.
The Indictment alleges that, in June 2020, Hurt possessed two firearms and ammunition after having been convicted of one felony and three misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.
If convicted, Hurt faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years on supervised release following any imprisonment.
Hurt appeared for a detention hearing on Sept. 23 in federal court in Cedar Rapids and was released on bond. Hurt’s next appearance for trial is set for Nov. 22.
As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.