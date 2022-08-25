Cedar Rapids

Douglas Hurt, 42, of Anamosa, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on charges of a prohibited person who possessed firearms and ammunition after a Feb. 3 jury verdict finding him guilty of possessing two firearms and ammunition after having been convicted of one felony and three misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. The evidence at trial showed that, in June 2020, in the cabin where he lived, Hurt possessed a Chinese Type 56 7.62 x 39 mm caliber rifle, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

Recommended for you