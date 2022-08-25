Douglas Hurt, 42, of Anamosa, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on charges of a prohibited person who possessed firearms and ammunition after a Feb. 3 jury verdict finding him guilty of possessing two firearms and ammunition after having been convicted of one felony and three misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. The evidence at trial showed that, in June 2020, in the cabin where he lived, Hurt possessed a Chinese Type 56 7.62 x 39 mm caliber rifle, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.
Hurt was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. In addition to the 33 months, he must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.