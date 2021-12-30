Anamosa
“It’s kind of hard to predict,” Dwight Schumm with Design Engineers out of Cedar Rapids told the Anamosa school board in November about how the current market would impact their bids for upgrading their HVAC system at Strawberry Hill Elementary and Anamosa High School.
When the bids arrived, sticker shock would be putting it lightly.
“It was a jaw-dropper to all of us in the room,” Superintendent Larry Hunt said. “Except the contractors, I think, because…the bids were all within $100,000 or so of each other.”
“We were surprised to see that the bids came in where we did,” he said, noting that a project that had been bid six weeks earlier came in much closer to the budget.
When the plans were approved, they called for expanding the geothermal system where it isn’t, to places like the gym, commons and kitchen, replace areas where the equipment has reached the end-of-life stage, like the media room and office, and build an approximately 40’x50’ building to house the necessary mechanical equipment at the high school. The goal for that building is to leave enough extra space so that if the planned future gym expansion happens, there’s room to include the necessary equipment there.
At the elementary, the plan is to get cooling to areas that don’t have it, like the gym, replace end of life equipment or equipment that’s nonfunctioning.
The total project cost was estimated to be just under $3 million, funded through the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, federal COVID-19 relief program. The low bid instead came in at $3.582 million.
Schumm said he checked with the contractors, given the heavily mechanical nature of the project, if that was contributing to the issue, but there were four mechanical contractors that submitted bids for the lowest bidder, Tricon. The fact that all the bids came in around the same price meant that at this moment, it was an accurate reflection of the cost of the project in this market. Based on feedback from bidders, a tight labor market and a glut of similar projects contributed to the price.
So, what went wrong?
“We’ve been thinking a lot about it and trying to understand it,” Schumm said. “I’m sorry to say I don’t have a great answer.”
He said in digging into the bids, the costs were up across the board in all different aspects of the project.
Schumm said the district had a couple different options: they could go on with the project as planned, rebid to do just part of the project or try again next year. If rebid as a smaller project, Schumm believed that the cost would be higher, and the timeline shift could jeopardize getting the proper materials in time.
Despite the high cost, Hunt said the district did have the funds to complete the project, it would just require some shifting of future plans as it would take the unincumbered funds in the districts PPEL fund down to around $400,000.
“We’ll just have to really focus on what we’re spending our other dollars on,” he said.
With the uncertainty, board members felt that despite the high price tag, it was better to just go ahead with the project citing the fact that prices generally don’t get cheaper.