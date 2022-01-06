50 years ago—1972
For the first time since 1962, Anamosa High School will host the annual WaMaC band festival, an event held annually since its inception in 1949, reports Robert Warner, Anamosa band director.
Six adult classes will be offered this winter at Springville High School. Earl Mason, Springville community education coordinator, said the following classes are planned: beginning typing, ceramics, lingerie sewing, small engine repair, upholstery, welding.
Iowa State Men’s Reformatory will sell dairy and farm equipment at the dairy barn. The institution went out of the dairy business about two years ago.
This week in Anamosa, some new telephones will be installed—and one of them could be the Bell System’s 100 millionth. C.H. Fenton, Northwestern Bell manager in Anamosa, thinks growth in telephones will continue at the same pace as it has since World War II. At that time, 71 years after the phone was invented, the Bell System had 25 million phones. Now, only 25 years later, that figure has quadrupled, and by the end of the decade, the number of Bell phones will approach 150 million. Here in Anamosa, the post-World War II era has seen the number of phones grow from 1,351 in 1950 to 3,264 today.
100 Years Ago – 1922
Mrs. D.M. Strawman and Mrs. Edgar Beach entertained the members of Francis Shaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the home of the former. “America” was sung as the opening number. Reports from committees showed that 150 quarts of fruit had been sent to the hospital through the activities of the chapter and that charitable work had been done in assisting needy ones at Christmas time, to the amount of $15.
The Iowa Electric Co. is mailing January statements for a $1.50 minimum charge to its local patrons. This is in violation of the terms of its franchise. It is a polite way of reaching out and taking hard money for the simple delivery of white slips demanding payment. Some people get it by work. Some get it with a jimmy. Some get it with a gun. The Iowa Electric CO. gets it by mail and by having gall to ride down anything that comes in the way. It is such damnably selfish, unreasonable, high-handed methods that put a bad taste in the mouth when the word “corporation” is mentioned. It is cold-blooded unconcern of the rights of others that makes anarchists and socialists.
Among the prisoners of the Anamosa reformatory is one who was the pal of Tom O’Connor, the notorious gunman who recently made a sensational escape from the Chicago jail just before the date set for his hanging. The prisoner at Anamosa is Babe Emerson. He was one of a trio, including O’Connor and Hank Hankins, who took an oath in a shack near Des Moines about three years ago never to be taken alive.
150 Years Ago — 1872
Our correspondent “OPD” suggests that some locomotive be placed on the Iowa Midland railroad, bearing the name “Old Tanglefoot.” The idea is a good one. When Col. Shaw was pushing forward the railroad in its earlier stages and the chances of the and the SAD seemed about even, the Marion paper, edited by the secretary of the latter company, sneered at him as “Old Tanglefoot.” In reply, we said these Marionites would find themselves badly tangled by this tanglefoot gentlemen before they were a year older. Our prophecy is fulfilled. Marion does not know whether she is to have the SAD or not. So, let us have the locomotive, “Old Tanglefoot.”
Go to Sherman’s Restaurant for a square meal. Oysters, raw, stewed or fried, pickled pigs’ feet, tripe and head cheese. Warm meals at all hours.