25 years ago – 1997
We’re too busy. That was the answer received from contractors who took a look at a proposed expansion project at the Jones County Jail. No bids were received for the project, due in part to the workload of some contractors and due in part to the inch-thick book of project requirements. The project, explained supervisor Leo Cook, was too small for the big contracting companies and too big for little ones.
Effective July 1, birth, deaths and marriage records at the county level in Iowa will transfer from the Clerk of District Court offices to the County Recorders offices, as county recorders take over as county registrars of vital records in Iowa.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Three full days of activities, starting at mid-morning and lasting until late evening, are planned for the Martelle centennial Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, July 2, 3 and 4. Highlights of the 100th birthday celebration include a parade led by Governor Robert Ray and Senator Jack Miller, dances every night, variety programs nightly, afternoon programs, a tractor pull, ball games, concerts and shows and games. Martelle began its historic existence in the fall of 1872 when the railroad was being built through the township. The town was platted in November 1872 by C.W. Ormsby; J. P. Ellison has long been known as the father of the town. It is believed that the town was named for a railroad worker, but this has never been confirmed.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The state park at Anamosa has been chosen by a committee of prominent state leaders as the ideal summer resort for boys of the cities of Iowa who need the recreation and inspiration of a summer vacation in the pure air.
Glenn Weatherford, fleeing for his life from the mining district near Herrin, Ill., where the horrible massacre of non-union workers occurred, arrived in Anamosa last Sunday, with his wife and baby. Weatherford was a union worker in the mines. He was one of those displaced by the workmen whose activities at the mines caused assembling of a mob of several thousand men who beat and shot a score of the workers to death and wounded many others. That he was forced to flee for his life seems strange in view of his union affiliations, but this was because his wife is a sister of McDowell, the murdered mine superintendent.
150 Years Ago — 1872
We have another nice lot of strawberries—this time from Mr. Tuttle, the photographer. The variety is called the Kentucky Strawberry and is probably the only specimen of the kind in this vicinity. We can testify that they were a very superior berry—large and juicy, and we think it would not be a bad idea to have this new variety—for this section—more extensively grown. Suppose our friends try it—we will cheerfully test the results if desired.
A new post office named Hale Village has been established in Hale Township in this county. It is located on the Sabula, Ackley and Dacotah railroad between Walnut Fork and Oxford Junction. We have not learned the name of the postmaster.