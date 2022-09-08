25 years ago – 1997

Jones County residents could have a new hospital by the year 2000. Officials from the Anamosa Community Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital met with Jones County residents during July and August to gauge public approval for a new hospital. ACH administrator Peggy Robinson indicated that local residents took the opportunity to voice approval and disapproval for such a venture. Some residents questioned whether Jones County could support a new facility, which is tentatively planned for the outskirts of Anamosa.

