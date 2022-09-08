Jones County residents could have a new hospital by the year 2000. Officials from the Anamosa Community Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital met with Jones County residents during July and August to gauge public approval for a new hospital. ACH administrator Peggy Robinson indicated that local residents took the opportunity to voice approval and disapproval for such a venture. Some residents questioned whether Jones County could support a new facility, which is tentatively planned for the outskirts of Anamosa.
A local bridge across the Wapsipinicon River in Jones County was closed. The bridge is located in Section 15 of Hale Township and has served the needs of this community since 1879. The bridge is a three-span bowstring arch built by the King Iron and Bridge Manufacturing Company of Cleveland, Ohio. It is inspected for structural condition every two years, as are all bridges in Iowa. Corrosion has taken its toll on many of the components of this bridge and reduced its capacity to carry traffic to the point that is not feasible to leave it open in its current condition.
It’s time to cast your vote for the Pumpkinfest prince and princess. Prince contestants include: Cody Frankfurt, son of Jeff and Karen Frankfurt, Tony Stenberg, son of Eric and Kim Stenberg, Andrew Folken, son of Don and Judy Folken, and Mitchell Bill Meyer, son of Greg and Kathy Billmeyer. Princess contestants include: Kayla Zumbach, daughter of Aaron and Deb Zumbach, Shelby Leonard, daughter of Greg and Renee Leonard, Kristina Willett, daughter of Jack and Linda Willett, Jessie Folken, daughter of Don and Judy Folken, and Becky Dunkel, daughter of LeeAnna and Todd Boone and Matt Dunkel.
50 Years Ago – 1972
A helicopter with three men aboard made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in the Leon Lange cornfield three miles north of Canton. No one was hurt. The men told the Langes that the engine on the helicopter went out, and they were forced to land. The men, from St. Paul, Minn., told Langes they had been flying medical supplies and food to people at the rock festival over the Labor Day weekend and were on the way back to St. Paul when a problem with the engine arose. The men rented an airplane at the Monticello airport and flew back to the Twin Cities, with plans to get another helicopter and retrieve the downed plane.
100 Years Ago – 1922
Last Saturday was Morley Booster Day. Hundreds were present and enjoyed the splendid free entertainment given by the hospitable Morley citizens.
The biggest one-day event for years was staged by the Arthur McCullough American Legion Post on last Friday. The occasion was the formal dedication of the memorial building, now almost completed and ready for use as a legion headquarters. The formal ceremonies of dedication were held in front of the Memorial Hall commencing at 10:30 a.m. The post commander, Paul J. Cash, presided. Rev. O. L. Gould invoked the divine blessing.
James Moore, Deville Fagle and another young man named Bigley, all residing near Springville, and misses Everista Schwarts, Helen Reid and Irma McKinstry of this city, met with a serious accident last Thursday night on the Cedar Rapids Road west of Fairview. The young people were on their way to Cedar Park between Marion and Cedar Rapids. Miss Schwartz was driving when they came up behind an ice wagon, was on the proper side of the roadway to permit the car to pass, and the accident must have resulted from the confusion of the driver. The automobile struck the wagon with a heavy impact, breaking down a wagon wheel, breaking an axle, cracking the tongue of the wagon and throwing the horse off their feet. The car plunged over the high bank at the side of the road, turning over twice on its way into the ditch.
150 Years Ago — 1872
A petition, numerously signed, is before the board of supervisors, asking that an iron bridge be constructed across the Wapsie near town, in place of the wooden structure now some 12 years old. Doubtless an iron bridge will go in at this point whenever the old one is no longer serviceable, but we are inclined that a few hundred dollars, judiciously expended in repairs, will render the present structure safe for several years to come. By that time, we shall have varied improvements in iron bridges, and they will almost certainly be much cheaper than now.