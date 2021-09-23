25 years ago – 1996
Students nominated for Anamosa High School Homecoming King and Queen include Ben Schwartz, Matt Schirm, Jeff Beck, Jon Vargason, Jeff Dirks, Marie Fay, Kelly Conmey, Angie Engelbart, Mindy Dietiker and Katie Norlin. They are the children of Karyl Schwartz, Anamosa; Amy Schirm, Anamosa, and Dan Schirm, Marion; Dick and Virginia Beck, Anamosa; Dale and Sandy Vargason, Anamosa; Phil and Kathy Dirks, Anamosa; John and Linda Fay, Anamosa; Larry and Kathleen Conmey, Anamosa; Bruce and Sherry Engelbart, Anamosa; Nancy Mast, Anamosa, and Jack Dietiker, Anamosa; and Greg and Nancy Norlin, Anamosa.
The activities of groups of local young people were discussed at the Sept. 10 meeting of the Oxford Junction City Council. Sue James, of Human Services of Jones County, and Roxanna Graves, of Neighborhood Watch, plus parents and others expressed their concern about the graffiti that had appeared in town, criminal mischief and the prospect of gangs. Police Chief Bob Maring said that he was glad that parents and other were taking note of what was going on because he was told he was out of his mind when the matter of gangs was discussed at the beginning of the summer. A parent of an 18-year-old was asked what the police department can do since he is not a minor. Maring said that the curfew does not apply to him, but someone over 18 has to know that when he is playing adult games, and he will pay an adult price.
50 years ago – 1971
Education inside the Anamosa Men’s Reformatory “is one of the most significant activities in which we are engaged” an official of Kirkwood Community College believes. The Kirkwood programs, ranging from literacy classes to vocational training, to college credit academic courses, enrolled more than 300 inmates in 1970-71.
A. W. (Bill) Crump was elected president of the Anamosa Board of Education at the reorganization meeting of the board in the junior high library Monday night.
100 Years Ago – 1921
A federal prisoner, Samuel Caldwell, ran away from one of the state farms last Thursday. He was gone until the evening of the following day when he was found hiding behind a barrel in the woodshed of the school house in the Soper district northeast of the city.
A team of horses belonging to the state was drowned in the Buffalo River Tuesday. The stone bridge to the far west of the prison was under water, which weakened its foundations. When the team was driven across the bridge, a part of the structure gave way, and the horses could not be saved.
150 Years Ago - 1871
Messrs. C. S. & S.L. Gilbert have some of the nicest cheese at their factory that we have seen for many a long day. They took the First Premium at the State Fair on cheese, and we understand that the specimens taken to the fair were not a picked lot but taken from the racks where they have a great number more of just as good quality and flavor, as the ones taken to the fair.