The family of Don Norton has established a memorial in memory of one of Anamosa’s all-time best athletes. The memorial fund has been designated to acquire a new scoreboard system for the high school gymnasium. A dedication ceremony will be held during the 1997-1998 basketball season. Norton attended the University of Iowa upon his graduation from Anamosa High School in 1956. One of the Raiders’ greatest all-around athletes was named “All-American” in 1959 for the Hawkeyes. He helped lead the Hawks to victory in the 1958 Rose Bowl.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Anamosa business and professional men and women purchased 51 steers at the Great Jones County Fair auctions last week as the community continued to support club work and the fair. The 46 steers purchased at the fair auction Friday morning weighed 47,265 pounds and brought $17,827.86 for an average of $37.72 cwt.
New principal at St. Patrick School for this year is Sister Kathleen, who was dean of women at Mount Mercy College, Cedar Rapids, for the past six years. She will also teach sixth grade.
Two Iowa State Reformatory inmates escaped Tuesday night from the United Methodist Church in Des Moines while attending an AA meeting.
Charolais crosses did it again. For the third straight year, the judge at the 4-H, FFA market beef show at the Great Jones County Fair slapped his hand on the back of a crossbred steer to crown the grand champion of the show. Judge Don Rinner also went to the crossbred for the reserve of the show.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The Anamosa District Fair was closed last Friday. The closing program of attractions and fireworks was stopped by rain. Aside from this one disappointment, the fair was a great exhibition from every point of view. The exhibits of livestock were well filled and of exceptional quality. The field of race horses was the largest seen at any fair in this section of Iowa in many years, and the races were exciting.
Sometime early Tuesday morning, burglars pried their entrance into Gildner Bros. & Hanson Clothing Store. This was accomplished by breaking a heavy glass in the alley door of the store. So strong was the force used to accomplish the work through the space in the pane of glass was only large enough to insert a hand.
150 Years Ago — 1872
Chicken hunting is now the order of the day. As a general thing, however, the hunters are more numerous in this section than the chickens. We understand that in some localities, the birds are quite plenty.
Mr. S. A. Pope opposite Shaw’s Block is putting up some of the nicest and most attractive milk safes we ever saw. They are well ventilated and perfectly fly tight.
Kites are “all the go” nowadays. Every juvenile in town has one or must have one “right away.” We saw a four-year-old urchin trying yesterday to “put up” one by running with the wind. But it ungraciously went to earth at every attempt, and finally he indignantly “chugged” his fist through the paper covering and tore the thing in pieces in great disgust.