25 years ago – 1997

The family of Don Norton has established a memorial in memory of one of Anamosa’s all-time best athletes. The memorial fund has been designated to acquire a new scoreboard system for the high school gymnasium. A dedication ceremony will be held during the 1997-1998 basketball season. Norton attended the University of Iowa upon his graduation from Anamosa High School in 1956. One of the Raiders’ greatest all-around athletes was named “All-American” in 1959 for the Hawkeyes. He helped lead the Hawks to victory in the 1958 Rose Bowl.

