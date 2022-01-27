25 years ago – 1997
A rocket kit that had been stored in a closet for 22 years was resurrected by Jacob Chatterton, 14, as a 4-H project this past year. Jacob’s dad, Dale Catterton, of rural Onslow, had started to build the rocket when he was 16 years old. Then 4-H was more restricted in projects offered to members, so it was being done just as a hobby. But, the box parts ended up on a closet shelf when Dale lost interest or just became interested in other things.
Anamosa has been recognized by AAA as a national leader for its efforts to protect motorists and pedestrians, according to AAA Iowa. According to Doug Woolf, director of public affairs, Anamosa placed second in the state. The recognition came in the form of the Pedestrian Safety Commendation in the inaugural AAA Community Traffic Safety Program.
Close your eyes, point and end up in Anamosa. That is how six college students, originally from Chicago, got to Anamosa Thursday, Jan. 3. Patrick MacRoy said he and some friends were basically bored and decided to get out an atlas. They noticed that North Avenue in Chicago turned into Route 64. They decided to go to the end of the line and it was Anamosa.
A rural Anamosa man has been charged with allegedly shooting livestock in rural Anamosa. Jay Winders, 34, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief on Jan. 10 for allegedly shooting cattle owned by Jim and Bill Carlson, rural Anamosa.
The Blue Raider Athletic Booster Club made a contribution to the school with a permanent high school concession stand. The concession stand will have its grand opening this week. The Athletic Booster Club will be offering free popcorn at sporting evets.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Superintendent James Poulter Monday night at the Anamosa school board meeting reported that the joint county school board in Cedar Rapids has agreed to a new plan to deliver books, films, etc., to Jones County schools at a savings over the amount originally asked. Poulter told the school board that joint county has agreed to a guaranteed $10,000 from Jones County schools plus $1,200-1,300 for twice-a-weed delivery services for the 1972-73 school year.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The state car of Warden Baumel, stolen from the reformatory two months and a half ago, when two convicts escaped in it, has been recovered. It was found at Fort Smith, Arkansas. The car was a Studebaker Six, and was taken by a trusty who acted as a driver for the warden, in company with another prisoner who had been permitted to go outside the walls to help make repairs on the machine. The two men departed on a Sunday evening about 9 o’clock from the reformatory barn just outside the walls. No trace was found of them following their departure until news came of the apprehension of the car at Fort Smith. The search for the automobile was successfully made by the Studebaker organization through its garages. The car was identified after 10 days of telegraphing.
150 Years Ago – 1872
Somebody has taken the pains to go through the list of the next Iowa Legislature, with the following result: Every member of the Senate is a married man.
Fourteen of them were in the army—two as privates. The occupations of the senators are given as follows: farmers 11, bankers four, merchants five, editors five, physicians four and lawyers 18.
In the house there are thirteen unmarried men. Twenty-five members served in the war of the great rebellion, one was a child of Mars in the “Indian war,” and one was in the Commisary Department.
The vocations of the representatives are: lawyers 18, farmers 45, merchants 10, physicians six. John B. Irish is the only editor, and there are single representatives of almost every other calling.