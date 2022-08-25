25 years ago – 1997
The new Anamosa chamber executive director JoAnn Hinz will begin Monday, Sept. 1. Hinz was ready for a job change and thought it would be fun. She is looking forward to helping with Pumpkinfest.
After eight years in education, Warren Rudkin was hired as the principal at West Middle School, pursuant to the retirement of long-time principal Walt Fortney.
50 Years Ago – 1972
On Saturday, Aug. 19, a power outage occurred due to a bird causing the buss support in the new Olin substation to flash across to ground. The bird laid there long enough to burn up the 1000 KVA transformer. A most unusual happenstance.
Anamosa’s AFS student this year is Yoshidide Kimura, and he is staying with the Dale Hackett Family. He is from Kunatachi City, a suburb of Tokyo, Japan. His father is a professor of economics at Hitolsubashi University. His hometown, Kunatachi City, is about 62,000 population.
Two Iowa State Reformatory inmates walked away from the Don Eichelberger residence on North High, Anamosa, while mowing lawn Monday morning. Charles Lee Snow, Lake Park, was serving 10 years for breaking and entering. Douglas E. Rauhauser was serving a 10-year sentence for larceny of a motor vehicle. Both inmates were apprehended Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 in the area of the Stony Point gravel quarry west of Monticello by Jones County officials, highway patrolmen and reformatory employees.
100 Years Ago – 1922
One of the most important discoveries of crime in some time was made by a vigilance committee between Oxford Junction and Lost Nation last Thursday night. There has been for at least five years a systematic robbing of freight cars in and about the yards at Oxford Junction. Many trains pass through these yards on the main line of the Milwaukee and also on the Davenport and N. W. division. The surprise sprung on the thieves last Thursday night tended to prove that a leader in the box car thieving is Ben Butler, a brakeman who formerly had a run between Oxford Junction and Davenport. Although Butler was not captured by the vigilance committee, he was shot and wounded, which will make his arrest an easy matter. He was still at large at last reports, although his two companions were arrested by the posse.
A report of the corn yield of Iowa has been officially prepared and issued. It shows that Iowa leads all other states in corn production and that Jones County is the banner county. In average yield, fifty-one bushels to the acre. Iowa leads the world both in total yield and average per acre, and Jones County leads Iowa.
150 Years Ago — 1872
During the thunderstorm Monday evening, Mr. G. W. Jones of Madison Township had a wheat stack destroyed by lightning. The circumstances connected with it are singular. There were five stacks in a group, and the lightning struck the center one, which was entirely consumed, and left the other four standing unharmed. The fire in the first one gained such headway that neither the rain nor the efforts of those present could stop it. The other stacks became so hot that no one could stand it on them, and must have been consumed also had it not been for the drenching rain. The most singular fact is that the stacks stood between two buildings both of which had lightning rods.