Jones County residents could have a new hospital by the year 2000. Officials from the Anamosa Community Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital met with Jones County residents during July and August to gauge public approval for a new hospital. ACH administrator Peggy Robinson indicated that local residents took the opportunity to voice approval and disapproval for such a venture. Some residents questioned whether Jones County could support a new facility, which is tentatively planned for the outskirts of Anamosa.
50 Years Ago – 1972
State liquor control agents Saturday afternoon closed down a beer truck and filed two charges against Mrs. Robert (Mary Ann) Gatts at the Iowa Trophy race coon dog field trial here with bootlegging and selling beer without a permit. The truck was impounded in Anamosa. The charges were not the only problem the coon trial operators had—Saturday morning, a temporary walking bridge across the Wapsipinicon River for the spectators to use to see the trials collapsed. One person was dumped in the river but was pulled to safety without injury. The bridge was built of cables, angle irons and barrels. Approximately 400 dogs from across the country took part—some as far away as Maryland.
Plans are underway to establish a camp in Jones County to provide recreation facilities and activities for handicapped people of all ages. A corporation has been formed by the Rev. John R. Gallagher, Walker and Gary Turbes, Monticello, to build and operate the camp on area now within the State Conservation Commission owned land in the Pictured Rocks area of north central Jones County. Besides Father Gallagher and Turbes, directors of the cooperation are Robert Beckmann of Anamosa and C.L. Norlin of Monticello.
Anamosa’s 1,800 lbs. solid bronze clock tower bell was taken down Monday and stored—hopefully temporarily. The bell’s tower, behind the city hall, is being razed by Randy’s Tree Service of Maquoketa, under a contract with the city. The frame tower has leaned for several years, and the council felt it might blow over in a storm. Coonrods of Cedar Rapids, with an 80-foot boom truck, lifted the bronze bell from the tower and gently placed it in the city truck. The bell was taken to the city shops for storage. The future home of the bell is still being pondered by city officials. Suggestions of a new bell tower were made back in the spring of 1960 when the civil defense siren was erected.
100 Years Ago – 1922
Last Saturday was Morley Booster Day. Hundreds were present and enjoyed the splendid free entertainment given by the hospitable Morley citizens.
150 Years Ago - 1872
It is now officially announced that the Walnut Fork post office, in this county, has been changed to Olin. It is all right. And so, the old town, started thirty-three years ago and known as Seely’s Mills, Walnut Fork and, when laid out in lots, Rome, will be known by the name of Olin. All the old names are swept away, and we have not a tear to shed. They were as common as John Smith and applicable any where. The place now has a distinctive name of its own; and hereafter, when we print a “Letter from Olin” or mention the place, readers who do not know our local nomenclature will not travel mentally to the Rocky Mountains, to Virginia, Africa, or over the Universe, inquiring to which of the innumerable family of John Smiths we refer. There is only one Olin and it is in Jones County Iowa, a dozen miles below Anamosa, on the Wapsipinicon River.