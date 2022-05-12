50 Years Ago – 1972
Awards to workers representing a total of over 350 years of service were presented at the Iowa State Reformatory’s award dinner at Fawn Creek Country Club.
Anamosa City Council, meeting in a special session Monday night, took action to comply with requirements to redistrict the voting wards, let a contract for the swimming pool concessions and voted to take down the old bell tower behind the city hall.
Each town apparently will go its own way in the ambulance business, taking the initial funds offered by the Jones County supervisors to build or improve their own community-based service.
Two inmates at the Iowa State Men’s Reformatory received extensions on their terms in district court. Gerald Lynn Lawrence, an inmate, pled guilty to attempted arson at the reformatory. He was given two years. Dean Roger Dunfee, also an inmate, was given an additional year Friday after he pled guilty to escape. He was at the University of Iowa hospital when he broke custody.
100 Years Ago – 1922
What is believed to be the most gigantic, good roads program ever proposed by any county in the State of Iowa and which contemplates the issuance of bonds running for 15 years for the sum of $1,000,000 was given endorsement by 40 men and women, representative of every section of Linn County at a meeting at the chamber of commerce Friday afternoon at Cedar Rapids. The voters of Linn County are to be called upon to authorize a bond issue for hard surfaced roads. It is proposed to pave the Lincoln Highway and a portion of the Red Ball route and to gravel the secondary roads.
The interest in the prehistoric relics at “Horse Thief” cave in the State Park brought a party of well-known newspaper people to this city. The visitors were Miss Gladys Arne, well known feature story writer of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Vance McCray, agricultural writer for the same paper. The party was escorted to the cave by A. D. Corcoran who is familiar with the grounds and recently made extensive explorations resulting in the discovery of relics of great value to antiquarians.
Three convicts in the department for insane at the reformatory made a sensational but unsuccessful escape last Sunday night. They bound and gagged S. W. Flaharty, a night officer in ward No. 1, after they had picked the locks on their cells.
150 Years Ago – 1872
The election last Monday on the question of issuing bonds to the amount of $5,000 for the purpose of enlarging the present inadequate Graded School Building resulted in a majority of 28 for the bonds—the vote standing 96 to 68. We are informed that the work will be commenced forthwith.