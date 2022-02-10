25 years ago – 1997
Fire broke out at the Amber Out Tavern. Firefighters from Anamosa responded to the blaze. They were assisted by firefighters from Monticello, Olin, Wyoming, Center Junction and Onslow. Anamosa Fire Chief Chuck Barnes noted that the assisting departments needed to haul water to fight the fire because no water source was available in Amber.
From a letter to the editor the following week: Something many of us are unaware of is that because the blaze has been contained, the firemen’s job is not necessarily over. As in the case of the Amber Out Saloon fire, they returned numerous times when it blazed up again…The volunteers have and will fight numerous fires, but as we all know, the Amber fire was particularly bad due to the subzero temperatures, cutting winds and driving snow. Literally inches of ice built up on their uniforms. In order to open one fireman’s coat, a pair of pliers had to be used to break the ice from the openings.
As of Jan. 20, the Jones County Courthouse is a smoke-free environment. Stemming from a discussion about whether to allow jail inmates to smoke in their cells, that was a decision made by the Jones County Board of Supervisors. The sole no vote was cast by new member Keith Dirks, Amber, who has the distinction of being the only smoker on the board. Recent completion of a courthouse-wide painting project brought the no smoking debate out of the jail and led to its application to the entire courthouse building. It was Dirks, coincidentally, who did the painting project, finishing the job prior to being sworn into office earlier this month.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Mrs. Frank Knight, 94, lives alone in her home in Viola and is anxious for the weather to improve so she can be outdoors more. Until her retirement last summer, she was Viola correspondent for the Anamosa newspapers. She started her career of news writing in 1922, helping a friend who was writing for the Eureka. She soon took over the job and in 1925 began writing for a Marion newspaper, and later for the Springville New Era until it merged with the Central City Newsletter.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The right of the board of education of Chicago to refuse admittance to a school to a child who has not been vaccinated was upheld in the superior court when Judge David instructed a jury to bring in a verdict in favor of the board. The board had been sued for $10,000 damages by Lester C. Burroughs Sr., whose son, Lester Jr., was kept out of school because he had not been vaccinated.
150 Years Ago — 1872
A jolly crowd of pleasure-seekers struck out southward last Monday evening, on runners, and brought up at the residence of Mr. David Stewart, about eight miles from Anamosa. The generous hospitalities of his mansion were freely extended to the party, and oysters, fun and frolic completed the bill of fare. The “young folks” arrived at the home about one o’clock in the morning.
John E. Lovejoy, postmaster appointed for Center Junction, has removed to that place and is engaged in the duties of the office. He is one of our oldest settlers, brother of Elijah P. Lovejoy, the Alton martyr in the early anti-slavery fight, and also of Owen Lovejoy, the brave member of Congress, and is one of our most honored citizens.
Last week, a boy drove into town with a full-sized live wolf sitting on the seat at his side. The lupine pet was fastened with a cord and showed his teeth in the most approved manner when any stranger approached. William Freeman, near Independence, is said to be his owner. At home, the wolf runs about with unrestrained freedom during the day but is tied up at night. Wouldn’t he prove a success as a keeper of sheep?