25 years ago – 1997
Barbara High, a teacher at West Middle School, received the Walmart Teacher of the Year Award for excellence in teaching. High was honored during ceremonies at the Walmart located in Anamosa and presented with a $500 grant for the school. High was one of 1,000 teachers from around the country who were selected to receive the award. The winners received a total of a half-million dollars in grants for their schools or school districts.
Fred and Virginia Petersen have been chosen as grand marshals of the 1997 Wyoming Fair parade, which will kick off the 63rd annual event Friday, July 11. As youngsters, Fred and his brother Elmer showed horses at the Wyoming Horse Show. Fred was raised near Wyoming, graduated from Wyoming High School, joined the Army Air Corps in January of 1943 and came home November of ’45. He farmed south of Wyoming on the farm now operated by his son, Guy, and his wife, Laurie. He has always been active in the community and school, serving on the school board for many years. He joined the fair board in 1948, served as president for five years and secretary more than 20 years. He still serves on the board providing advice seasoned by 49 years of experience.
50 Years Ago – 1972
A Wisconsin university graduate student and about two dozen Jones County high schoolers are searching for clues about life in Jones County up to 8,000 years ago. Their searching is in the dirt on the floor of what is probably Iowa’s largest hillside cave—Hadfield’s Cave on the Steven Supple farm in Washington Township, northeast of Temple Hill. Excavation just started June 12, but already workers have found animal bones and arrow heads and spearheads. They expect to find Indian burials also.
The question of who owns the hogs got to the lawsuit point Thursday when Ray Adams filed a suit against Ralph E. Albaugh, county sheriff, in district court here. Adams’s suit says he owns 12 sows, 55 feeder pigs and 55 suckling pigs valued at $2,920, and that said pigs are at Harry S. Bennett’s farm in Lovell Township. Adams says he has paid receipts indicating he purchased the hogs and owns them. Adams claims the sheriff wrongfully is detaining the hogs when his men served a lien against the animals. Adams asks possession of the hogs or their value and $1,500 in damages. Adams says in his suit that Harold James Gage, who reportedly says he owns the hogs, has no ownership of them. The lien served by the sheriff’s office on the hogs was made out against Gage, and officers said Gage indicated he owned the hogs.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The great ampitheatre of the Anamosa District Fair came near being destroyed by fire last Thursday afternoon. A small boy and a firecracker were the cause. A Sunday school picnic was in progress on the grounds. A boy climbed into the cupola on the top of the grandstand to hold a premature Fourth of July celebration. He threw his lighted crackers out onto the roof, and the dry shingles were fired. One of the girls at the picnic saw the blaze and gave an alarm. The girls were equal to the emergency.
They formed a bucket brigade and nearly had the blaze out by the time the fire department reached the grounds. A small hole was burned in the shingles, and the cupola was scorched, a south breeze fanned the flames, and but for the fine work of the girls in getting water from the pump back of the ampitheatre up the seats and stairs to the cupola perched high in the air, the fair today might be factoring the task of replacing the structure.
150 Years Ago - 1872
At Mr. A. Green’s Hardware store may be seen a novel rat trap. The machinery is similar to others we have seen. But behind the bait is a small, round looking glass, and as Mr. Rat “goes for” the cheese, another rat, as he supposes, comes from the opposite direction, and both rats spring for the cheese—which turns out badly for the first rat. Go and see the ingenious trap.
Much small fruit is now being destroyed by birds. A gardener in town tells us that a sure method for driving off the little robbers is to set up stakes and attach cords to which are appended pieces of looking glass. The glass will twist and whirl about, and the birds will make no further trouble. It is a simple expedient and may save a good many cherries and raspberries.